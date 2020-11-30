Stocks Fall As Wall Street Puts Quiet Stamp On Rocking Month

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are pulling back from their record levels Monday, as Wall Street puts a quiet coda on one of its most rocking months in decades. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower in afternoon trading after more reports showed how the worsening pandemic is dragging down the economy in the near term. Despite the loss, the S&P 500 is still on track for a surge of 10.3% this month as investors latch onto hopes that the economy will get closer to normal next year. The Dow and Nasdaq were also weakening, though they remained close to their record levels.