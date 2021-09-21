Stocks Wobble A Day After Biggest Drop Since May

Trader James Macgilvray works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, making up some of the ground they lost in a sharp pullback a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday following a sharp pullback a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about as much. Health care stocks made solid gains, along with technology companies. Uber jumped 9.3% after raising its outlook. European markets were also higher, and Asian markets mostly rose. Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday. Homebuilder Lennar fell 1.7% as supply chain problems hurt home deliveries. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was stable at 1.31%.