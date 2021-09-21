Stocks Wobble A Day After Biggest Drop Since May

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday following a sharp pullback a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about as much. Health care stocks made solid gains, along with technology companies. Uber jumped 9.3% after raising its outlook. European markets were also higher, and Asian markets mostly rose. Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday. Homebuilder Lennar fell 1.7% as supply chain problems hurt home deliveries. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was stable at 1.31%.