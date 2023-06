The recent heat wave is forcing organizers at the Fort Worth Stockyards to make a change in the daily cattle drive schedules.

Since 1999, the Stockyards has held two cattle drives a day, at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. From now until the end of July, the afternoon cattle drive is canceled because of the ongoing high temps.

The director of the Fort Worth Herd says canceling a drive is a day-to-day decision. But there’s no end in sight to the current heat wave.