Stolen Trucks Found With Cloned VIN’s

The Hays County Sheriff Office says they’ve recovered some stolen trucks that had their vehicle identification numbers cloned. The four trucks were sold well below market value on Facebook Marketplace, but their VIN’s didn’t register as stolen vehicles, because of the cloning.

The four GMC Denalis had been stolen in Dallas, Houston and Connecticut with a total value of some 220-thousand dollars. Hays County Sheriff’s Office spokesmen remind folks to be cautious when they find a seemingly good deal, especially on social media sites. The investigation into who is behind the cloning of the VINs continues.