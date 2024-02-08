Storage Facility Fire Goes To Five Alarms

Firefighters remain at an active five-alarm fire at a self-storage facility in Spring in North Harris County today. More than 100 personnel from numerous departments responded at around 7 p.m. Wednesday to the fire at Sawdust Road near the North Freeway. Burning Items in individual storage units are complicating their efforts.

Throughout the night, crews rotated due to the intense heat. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. The fire marshal’s office will investigate the as yet undetermined cause.