Storm Brings Five-Inch Hail To Central Texas

Central Texas is recovering from the impact of two supercell thunderstorms that sent DVD-sized hail crashing down. The five-inch hail was reported in Johnson City in Blanco County. About 13-thousand customers in Hays County and the city of San Marcos lost electricity as downed trees hit power lines near Highway 80, State Highway123 and the I-35 access road.

The San Marcos CISD started Friday on a two-hour delay to allow for staff to check for damage on campuses. Texas State University in San Marcos says its 2024 Spring Commencement will go on as planned today although technical issues from the storm may impact the live-streaming of the event.