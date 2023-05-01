Storm Damage Prompts Disaster Declaration For Hidalgo County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has declared a state of disaster for the county following the damaging storm that whipped through the Valley early Saturday morning, and he’s asking Governor Greg Abbott to declare a state of emergency.

Sustained winds of more than 70 miles an hour ripped metal awnings off buildings, blew out several signs, tore down fences, and did other structural damage to business and residential properties in the county.

Cortez says the disaster declaration will allow special measures to be taken to protect public safety and health. The state of disaster will be in effect for seven days although it could be extended by a vote of the commissioners court.