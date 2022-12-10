Storm Packing High Winds, Heavy Snow Blows Into The Sierra

This image from a Caltrans traffic camera shows snow conditions on California SR-89 Snowman in Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. A stretch of California Highway 89 was closed due to heavy snow between Tahoe City and South Lake Tahoe, Cali., the highway patrol said. Interstate 80 between Reno and Sacramento remained open but chains were required on tires for most vehicles. (Caltrans via AP)

(AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow is blowing into the Sierra Nevada. It’s already triggered thousands of power outages in California, closed a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompted an avalanche warning in the backcountry.

The storm is expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe by Monday morning. A 250-mile (400-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park is under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday.

A flood advisory was in effect Saturday from Sacramento to the California coast near San Francisco.