Storm-Related Local State Of Disaster Declared For Hidalgo County

The impacts of the frigid weather have prompted Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to declare a local state of disaster for the county. The declaration allows certain emergency measures to be taken to protect the public health and safety of county residents and their property.

The declaration comes four days after Governor Greg Abbott issued a state disaster declaration in anticipation of the winter storm that has impacted all of Texas. In addition to the local emergency, Judge Cortez has also implemented price controls amid reports of price gouging on essential storm-related items.

Under the local emergency, a merchant cannot charge more than what was charged on February 12th for a wide variety of items. The disaster declaration is in effect for 7 days.