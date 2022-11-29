Storms Could Spawn Major Tornadoes, Floods In Several States

(AP) — Forecasters are warning of severe weather across much of the United States. The National Storm Prediction Center says there’s potential Tuesday for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.

More than 25 million people will be at risk as the storm system moves across a region stretching from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The center’s latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be at the highest risk for strong storms.