Storm’s Fierce Winds Complicate California Wildfire Fight

Caltrans workers remove a fallen tree blocking transit on SR-79 between Paso Picacho Campground and Lake Cuyamaca on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. A surge of clouds and showers associated with Tropical Storm Kay off Mexico's Baja California peninsula knocked the edge off temperatures in Southern California at times but also were a potential problem for solar generation. The storm was downgraded from a hurricane Thursday evening. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

(AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave.

In a mix of bad and good, firefighters fear winds Friday could expand the massive Fairview Fire 70 miles north of San Diego, while forecasters say the system will finally end California’s long heat wave.

Downgraded from hurricane status, Tropical Storm Kay is expected to continue north off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and veer west without making landfall in Southern California. Its moisture is expected surge farther north into the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada, where the dangerous Mosquito Fire is burning.