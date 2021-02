Vehicles work to clear an intersection during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A major winter storm is grounding flights and knocking out power to millions of Americans. More than two-point-six million homes and businesses are without power this morning, and most of them are in Texas alone.

Oregon has more than 300-thousand power outages and Virginia has more than 140-thousand. Widespread outages have been reported across North Carolina, Louisiana, and Kentucky.

Meanwhile, many Americans are grounded as nearly 27-hundred flights are canceled and hundreds more delayed.