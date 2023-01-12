Storms, Tornadoes Slam US South, Killing At Last 7 People

(AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South has killed at least six people in central Alabama and one in Georgia and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.

The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, says he can confirm six fatalities scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community.

The director says at least 12 people have been injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals. He says some destroyed homes have yet to be searched. In Jackson, Georgia, a passenger in a vehicle died when a tree fell on it during the storm.