Stray Bullet Kills English Astrophysicist Visiting Atlanta

This undated photo provided by Brookhaven Police Dept. shows Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, with his girlfriend Katherine Shepard. A stray bullet struck and killed Wilson, an English astrophysicist, while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Police say the death was the result of “reckless” gunfire by random individuals. (Brookhaven Police Dept via AP)

(AP) — Police in the Atlanta area say a stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an apartment. Brookhaven police identified the victim Thursday as 31-year-old Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England. Officers say Willson was killed while lying in bed early Sunday morning when a bullet pierced the wall of the apartment that he was staying in. He was taken to a hospital with a bullet wound to the head and later pronounced dead. Police say the shooting was the result of people firing guns randomly. No arrests have been announced. Willson was in the United States visiting his girlfriend when he was killed.