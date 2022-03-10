Strike On Ukrainian Hospital That Killed 3 Draws Outrage

(AP) — A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people drew outrage on Thursday. Ukrainian and British officials branded it a war crime. As efforts to reach a broad cease-fire failed, emergency workers renewed efforts to get vital food and medical supplies into besieged cities. And to get traumatized residents out. Mariupol’s city council and Ukraine’s president said a child was among the dead in Wednesday’s attack in the southern port. Another 17 people were wounded, including women waiting to give birth, doctors and children buried in the rubble. Images of pregnant women covered in dust and blood dominated news reports in many countries.