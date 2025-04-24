Texas lawmakers are serious are changing the name of the New York Strip steak. A hearing was held this week on legislation that seeks to turn it into the Texas Strip steak.

State Senator Kevin Sparks says the Lone Star State is tops in the nation when it comes to beef production, with more than four-million heads of cattle.

The bill encourages restaurants and grocery stores to adopt the “Texas Strip Steak” name and calls on the Agriculture Department to adjust their marketing materials to highlight the change.