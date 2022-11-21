WORLD

Strong Quake Topples Houses In Indonesia’s Java; 56 Dead

Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. An earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital's streets for safety. (AP Photo/Kholid)

(AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake has toppled buildings and collapsed walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java, killing at least 56 and injuring hundreds. People rushed into the streets, some covered in blood and white debris. Emergency workers treated the injured on stretchers outside main hospitals, on terraces and in parking lots. Many included children, some of whom were given oxygen masks and were being resuscitated. Residents, some crying with children in their arms, fled damaged homes after the magnitude 5.6 quake shook the Cianjur region in West Java province late Monday afternoon at a depth of 6 miles. It also caused panic in the greater Jakarta area, where high-rises swayed and some were evacuated.

 

