NATIONAL

Strong Winds Batter New Mexico, Complicating Wildfire Fight

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

(AP) — Dangerous, gusty winds are expected to continue across northeast New Mexico into Monday. That’s likely to complicate the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. Firefighters have been able to stop the fire from spreading eastward toward Las Vegas, New Mexico, the area’s largest city with 13,000 people. But the northern and southern ends of the flames are proving trickier to contain. Wind gusts have topped 50 miles per hour and are keeping some firefighting aircraft on the ground. The fires now cover 275 square miles. That’s more than twice the size of Philadelphia.

 

Fred Cruz

Chef Mario Batali On Trial In Boston Sexual Misconduct Case

Previous article

More Than 60 Feared Dead In Bombing Of Ukrainian School

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL