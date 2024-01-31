Stroud Wins Houston Athlete Of The Year, Named Pro Bowl QB

File photo: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrates after their win against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The accolades keep rolling in for Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

On Tuesday night, Stroud was named the Athlete of the Year and Newcomer of the Year at the annual Houston Sports Awards ceremony. Also in the running for Athlete of the Year were Kyle Tucker of the Astros, Hector Herrera of the Dynamo, Jalen Green of the Rockets, and Jane Campbell of the Dash.

Also on Tuesday, the NFL selected the 22-year-old quarterback to replace Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs for this weekend’s Pro Bowl Games.