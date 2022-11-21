Structural Integrity Of Amistad Dam Downgraded, Now Considered At High Risk Of Failure

The Amistad International Dam is at high risk of failure.

That’s according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which has downgraded the structural integrity of the dam to Class Two, which indicates the dam north of Del Rio is a risk to public safety and repairs are an urgent concern.

A story in the McAllen Monitor states the downgrade decision comes 28 years after officials with the International Boundary and Water Commission first discovered a series of sinkholes, and 15 years after the agency concluded the limestone foundation of the dam was eroding and potentially unsafe.

The IBWC and its Mexican counterpart are currently putting together a complex 2-phased project that would shore up the foundation to stop the water seepage, and to also prevent further erosion. But officials say it’ll be at least another year-and-a-half before work on the project begins and it’ll take several years to complete.

(Photo courtesy of IBWC)