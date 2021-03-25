WORLD

Stuck Ship In Egypt’s Suez Canal Imperils Shipping Worldwide

This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday, March 25, 2021, shows Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, investigating the situation with the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, after it become wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway. An operation is underway to try to work free the ship, which further imperiled global shipping Thursday as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial waterway idled waiting for the obstruction to clear. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)

(AP) — The Japanese owner of a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal has apologized for the incident that’s imperling global shipping. Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. apologized on Thursday over the “tremendous worry” that the accident has caused to the other vessels and their involved parties. At least 150 vessels are waiting to use the Suez Canal after the skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across the vital waterway. That’s according to canal service provider Leth Agencies. It says the backup Thursday affected ships both needing to travel into the Mediterranean and the Red Seas.

 

