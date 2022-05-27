LOCAL

Arrests Made In New Threats Towards Valley Schools Friday

Zack Cantu
A student was arrested Thursday evening after police received a
report of a threat on social media.  According to a press release from Edinburg CISD police immediately responded and the juvenile was taken into custody for making a terroristic threat. The release says all campuses are secure at this time.

Another credible threat of violence was made towards Vanguard Academy according to a press release.  The campuses were placed under a soft lockdown Friday morning. After working with the local police they were able to make an arrest.

