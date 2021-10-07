Student Arrested In Texas School Shooting Released From Jail

School busses depart past a law enforcement official after dropping off Timberview High School children at the Mansfield ISD Center For The Performing Arts, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a school shooting at Timberview in nearby Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP) — An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail at midday Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington. Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries.

Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.