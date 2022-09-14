Student Detained After Threat Prompted Lockdowns At Sharyland High, Central Administration

A Sharyland High School student is facing charges for an apparent threat that forced the school into lockdown – and put a scare into other students and parents Wednesday afternoon.

The high school and the Central Administration building went on lockdown at around 1:30 after two students reported overhearing another student say he had a gun. Dozens of Mission police officers surged to the area, including a heavily-armed tactical team.

The student was taken into custody, and school officials lifted the lockdowns about an hour-and-a-half later. Police say the student, who was placed in juvenile detention, will likely be charged with making a terroristic threat.