Student Found With Gun At Rising Scholars Academy

A South Texas ISD student was taken into custody by San Benito police after bringing a gun to school.

Police were called to the Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito a little before noon Tuesday after school administrators became aware of pictures of the gun circulating among students. The student was approached and a handgun was found in the individual’s backpack. The student was held and then turned over to San Benito police.

The student’s name, age, and gender hasn’t been released. The Rising Scholars Academy teaches grades 6 through 8.