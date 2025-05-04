NATIONAL

Student Loan Collections Restart May 5th

jsalinasBy
Shutterstock

Federal officials say the government will begin collecting defaulted student loan payments starting Monday. The collection efforts will be the first since the start of the pandemic.

The Trump administration said the debt will be collected through a Treasury Department program that withholds payments from tax refunds, wages and government benefits.

The U.S. Education Department has not collected loan payments since March 2020. Officials say in the last five years student debt has risen to over one trillion dollars.

