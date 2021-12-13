Student Loan Repayments Restart Soon

Student loan payments are getting set to restart soon. Federal payments were paused with interest rates set at zero at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Biden Administration rolled out one more “final extension” in August with the pause ending on January 31st of next year. In the fall of this year, more than 42-million-people had federal student loans of some sort which equals almost one-point-six-trillion-dollars. Borrowers can expect to see a billing statement with at least 21 days before the first payment is due on February 1st.