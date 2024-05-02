Student Spots Body On Way To School

Deputies found the body of a woman early Wednesday in west Bexar County. They were alerted to its location by a teenager on her way to school who saw the body lying near Highway 90 and Highway 211 at about 9 a.m.

The student contacted her mother who drove to the site and called 911. Deputies estimate the victim is between 30 and 40 years old. Pending an autopsy, no identity or cause or manner of death is available.

The woman was reportedly wearing black leggings, shorts, a tank top with a light-blue paisley pattern and had a floral tattoo on her arm. Anyone with information should contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.