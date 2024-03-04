Student Stabbed In McAllen High School, Fellow Student Facing Charges

A McAllen High School student is recovering after being stabbed in the leg by another student inside McHi Monday morning. What a school district spokesman called an altercation happened at around 8:20, prompting the campus to go on lockdown. The wounded student was treated by a school nurse and then taken to a hospital.

The student who had what was described as an “edged weapon” was taken into custody by school district police and then transferred to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s not clear what charges may be filed against the attacking student. The campus lockdown was lifted a short time after the altercation.