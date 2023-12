A hazing scandal is rocking Texas A&M. Ten members of the Corps of Cadets are accused of forcing a student to perform “degrading and humiliating” acts.

A lawsuit claims a student was tied between two beds like a roasted pig with an apple forced in his mouth. There are also suggestions that members of the Corps ordered him to be part of a sexual performance.

The suit seeks more than one-million dollars in damages for “a lifetime of mental anguish.”