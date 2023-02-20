NATIONAL

Students, Faculty Return To Michigan State After Shooting

jsalinas
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for the first day of classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.,one week after three students were killed and five others injured during a mass shooting at the university. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

(AP) — Michigan State University students and faculty have returned to the East Lansing campus, one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others. With many professors allowing students to attend class virtually, the campus at the 50,000 student university remained relatively quiet Monday.

The shootings happened last Monday during evening classes at Berkey Hall and nearby at the MSU Union, a student social hub. Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter in place for several hours while police hunted for Anthony McRae. Authorities say McRae eventually killed himself when confronted by police not far from his home in Lansing.

