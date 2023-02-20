Students, Faculty Return To Michigan State After Shooting

(AP) — Michigan State University students and faculty have returned to the East Lansing campus, one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others. With many professors allowing students to attend class virtually, the campus at the 50,000 student university remained relatively quiet Monday.

The shootings happened last Monday during evening classes at Berkey Hall and nearby at the MSU Union, a student social hub. Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter in place for several hours while police hunted for Anthony McRae. Authorities say McRae eventually killed himself when confronted by police not far from his home in Lansing.