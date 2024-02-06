Students Protest Cellphone Ban

High school students in southeast Houston are protesting a new cellphone ban at their school.

The policy at the district’s Madison High School was implemented Monday. About two dozen students held signs in protest outside the school. The policy makes students turn in their phones at the front office daily. The phones are returned at the end of the day.

The principal told parents the ban includes lunchtime use as a response to campus fighting captured on video. Parents and students say access to cellphones is a safety matter.