Students Return To Dallas-Area High Schools

Bowie and Roosevelt high school students are back on campus on Monday, after separate shootings led to canceled classes last week. Arlington ISD canceled classes at Bowie on Thursday and Friday after a student was shot and killed by another student Wednesday.

Dallas ISD canceled classes at Roosevelt after a drive-by shooting Thursday. Two students were shot in a coach’s car after leaving a football practice. Dallas ISD officials say security changes are in place at its Wilmer Hutchins High School, including staff retraining for backpack searches and use of metal detectors.