Students Who Survived Texas School Attack Describe Scene

(AP) — A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school says she covered herself with a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo told CNN that she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher’s phone Tuesday and waited for what felt like, to her, three hours for officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Top law enforcement officials say the 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the school for more than an hour before he was shot to death by Border Patrol tactical officers. Ten-year-old Samuel Salinas told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he and other classmates pretended to be dead after Ramos opened fire on the class. The attack killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.