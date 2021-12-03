Study: Black, Asian Britons Have Higher COVID-19 Death Rates

Vaccinator Daniel Zadorozni gives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in London, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Britain says it will offer all adults a booster dose of vaccine within two months to bolster the nation's immunity as the new omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads. New measures to combat variant came into force in England on Tuesday, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Vaccinator Daniel Zadorozni gives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in London, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Britain says it will offer all adults a booster dose of vaccine within two months to bolster the nation's immunity as the new omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads. New measures to combat variant came into force in England on Tuesday, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

(AP) — A British study has found that Black and other ethnic minority people in the U.K are dying with the coronavirus at higher rates than white people.

A government-commissioned report released Friday said COVID-19 death rates have fallen sharply for all ethnicities because of vaccination. But Black and South Asian Britons still have higher death rates even though white people are more likely to test positive for the virus.

The study says that lower vaccination rates among ethnic minority groups is likely the case for the disparity. The U.K. government is aiming to give everyone 18 and up a third, booster dose of vaccine to keep the virus at bay.