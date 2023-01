A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured.

The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at U-T San Antonio. Instead of therapy once a week over a series of months, veterans took leave from their work and family to devote time to treatment.

The intense three-week format led to more than half of participants completely losing their PTSD diagnosis. Dr. Peterson says the traditional once a week treatment just didn’t work.