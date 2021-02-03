Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccine May Reduce Virus Transmission

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The British health service has started to vaccinate "vulnerable" homeless people. In a study by Oxford University, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to reduce transmission of the virus. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The British health service has started to vaccinate "vulnerable" homeless people. In a study by Oxford University, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to reduce transmission of the virus. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(AP)–A new study may help answer answer one of the big open questions about the campaign to suppress the coronavirus outbreak. Researchers from Oxford University say AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine does more than protect people from falling seriously ill — it also appears to reduce transmission of the virus.

The study released on Wednesday also suggested that a single dose of the AstraZeneca formula provides a high level of protection for 12 weeks, which could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot so that more people can be quickly given a first dose. Up to now, the recommended time between the first and second dose has been four weeks.