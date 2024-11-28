Study Finds SpaceX Sonic Booms Could Cause Property Damage

A new study claims sonic booms caused by SpaceX launches in South Texas could cause some property damage near the launch site. A group of researchers from Brigham Young University set up monitoring stations at multiple points around the SpaceX Starbase ahead of the October 13th launch.

The closest was six miles away and the farthest was 22 miles away from the launch site. They found that the increase in atmospheric pressure created by the return of the Super Heavy booster had the potential to cause minor structural damage such as broken glass. The research team recommended additional measurements at locations closer to the launch pad.