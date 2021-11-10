Study: Fox Viewers More Likely To Believe COVID Falsehoods

FILE - A man walks past promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation headquarters in New York on Saturday, July 31, 2021. From left to right are hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Maria Bartiromo, Stuart Varney, Neil Cavuto and Charles Payne. A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation says that people who trust Fox News Channel and other outlets that appeal to conservatives are more likely to believe COVID-19 falsehoods than those who go elsewhere for news. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

(AP) — A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation says that people who trust Fox News Channel and other outlets that appeal to conservatives are more likely to believe COVID-19 falsehoods than those who go elsewhere for news.

While Kaiser found that correlation, it wouldn’t say whether it was because of what they are seeing on these outlets or because skeptics are more naturally drawn to them.

The study illustrated how the clear partisan divide in trust of different news outlets extends to COVID news. There’s also a deep mistrust of coronavirus news among people who are not vaccinated, Kaiser said.