Study: New COVID Subvariants Escape Vaccination, Prior Infection Antibodies

New COVID Omicron subvariants escape antibodies from previous infections and vaccinations. That’s according to a new study from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School. They found antibody responses from vaccinations and previous infections are several times lower against the B-A-Four and B-A-Five subvariants.

A doctor who helped author the study told CNN that data suggests the new variants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections. The doctor added vaccination will still help provide protection against severe disease from the new subvariants.

The two subvariants are the fastest spreading to date and are expected to be the dominate cause for infection in the U.S. and Europe within a few weeks.