Study Reports More Income Is Needed To Buy Homes

Texas families need to make more in this economy to afford to become homeowners. A new analysis by real estate expert Zillow shows that the bottom-line income needed to afford a typical home has surged by 80 percent since January 2020. Median income in Texas has risen 23 percent during that period.

As of January, those wanting to buy a home in San Antonio, one of the state’s growth centers, are expected to show an income of more than 95-thousand dollars annually. That salary is a substantial increase over the nearly 53-thousand dollar paycheck needed only four years ago.