Just one avocado a week could cut the risk of heart attacks in men and women. A new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association showed two servings of the fruit reduced the risk of heart attacks by over 20-percent, with a serving defined as roughly half an avocado.

Preventative and lifestyle medicine specialist Dr. David Katz, who was not involved in the study, said the full benefit of eating avocados is from swapping avocado for other foods such as butter, processed meats, or cheese.