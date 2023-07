A new study is showing which U.S. cities are best for starting a career. According to Bankrate, the top metro area to begin a career for the new graduating class is Austin, Texas.

The study also showed that Gen Z has different values they’re looking for in their job search, including flexible work and an employer with values they align with.

Following Austin is Seattle, Washington, Salt Lake City, Utah, Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee at number five.