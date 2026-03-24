A new study examines when fathers are most vulnerable to depression-like symptoms. Data collected by the JAMA Network Open shows the risk for new dads goes up by more than 30 percent toward the end of their child’s first year.

Researchers tracked more than one-million fathers between 2003 and 2021. They said that risks of depression and stress-related disorders goes down during pregnancy and in the first couple months after birth.

Around the one year mark, researchers found that anxiety levels and alcohol and drug use returned to levels seen before pregnancy.