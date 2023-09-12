Study Suggests Plants, Animals Harmed By Fence

A new federal report suggests that President Trump’s border wall in Texas caused “significant damage and destruction” to the environment. It’s something that activists have long complained about.

The 72-page report from the Government Accountability Office says the wall affected endangered species, disrupted water flow and damaged sacred tribal sites.

The Trump White House waived laws meant to protect natural resources, allowing panels to go up in a South Texas national wildlife refuge. Another 20-miles of fencing is planned in the same general area.