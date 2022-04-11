Study Underway Into Health Risks Of Contaminated Drinking Water In Local Colonias

A 2-year study is underway with the goal of improving contaminant-laden drinking water that exists in underdeveloped areas of the Rio Grande Valley.

The Texas A-and-M School of Public Health along with Methodist Healthcare Ministries are conducting the study that’ll include households in four colonias in Hidalgo County.

The study will measure the health risks of being exposed to arsenic and other toxins in the drinking water in locally underserved areas. The findings will be used to push for projects to improve residents’ water quality.

Separate studies have shown contaminated drinking water increases the risk of numerous types of cancers, and that as many as 38-thousand colonia residents along the border are drinking unclean water.