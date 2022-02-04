Stung By Prison Battle, Kurds Say They Need Help Against IS

Civilians return to the city after fighting subsideds in Hassakeh, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The Islamic State group's Jan. 20 attack on the prison in Hassakeh was the biggest military operation by the extremist group since the fall of their self-declared caliphate in 2019. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

Civilians return to the city after fighting subsideds in Hassakeh, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The Islamic State group's Jan. 20 attack on the prison in Hassakeh was the biggest military operation by the extremist group since the fall of their self-declared caliphate in 2019. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

(AP) — The battle with Islamic State group militants over a prison in Syria is finished, but the impact continues to reverberate.

Syrian Kurdish-led forces have locked down nearby neighborhoods, hunting for hidden IS militants, but are angering residents who say their supplies are low. Commanders of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces say the IS attack on the prison shows what they have long been warning: They need more help in preventing a revival of the militant group in Syria.

The Jan. 20 attack on the prison in northeast Syria was the biggest IS operation in years, and it took the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces 10 days to defeat it.