Substitute Teacher Fired For Encouraging Fights

A Mesquite substitute teacher that was recorded allegedly encouraging middle school students to fight in the classroom has been arrested. Twenty-four-year-old Natally Garcia is charged with four counts of endangering a child after the incident that was captured by a student at Kimbrough Middle School last Wednesday.

The video shows the teacher telling a student to “watch the door” and instructing the class that she “does not want this on record.” Mesquite I-S-D says Garcia was immediately fired, and called her actions “appalling and intolerable.”