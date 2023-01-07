Subway Train Collision In Mexico City Kills 1, Injures 57

(AP) — Authorities in Mexico City say two subway trains have collided between stations, killing at least one person and injuring 57.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says on her Twitter account that Saturday’s accident happened on Line 3 of the capital’s Metro system. Officials haven’t given any details of what caused the crash between the Potrero and La Raza stations. Sheinbaum initially reported one death and 16 injuries. But officials later raised the number of injured to 41, and then to 57.

In May 2021, an elevated section of Mexico City’s subway system collapsed, causing 26 deaths and injuring nearly 100 people.