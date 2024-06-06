Success Of Fourth Starship Test Flight Staves Off New Federal Mishap Investigation

The FAA is expected to forego a formal mishap investigation following Thursday’s fourth test flight of a prototype Starship rocket. Neither the rocket’s Super Heavy Booster nor the Starship itself were recoverable after both made their splashdowns, but since both performed according to plan and there were no unanticipated anomalies, the FAA says no mishap investigation is necessary.

Thursday’s test flight launched from Boca Chica Beach was deemed a success – from liftoff to splashdown. After the hot-stage separation, the rocket’s booster landed in the Gulf of Mexico as planned. And after reaching orbit, the Starship re-entered the atmosphere intact and carried out a planned “landing burn” before splashing into the Indian Ocean off the northwest coast of Australia.

Meanwhile, the FAA is continuing to conduct a mishap investigation into the test flight of the third Starship rocket back in March during which the Super Heavy booster exploded and the Starship disintegrated. Despite that, the FAA issued a license for the fourth rocket launch, saying the mishaps that occurred during the third flight posed no safety risks to the public.